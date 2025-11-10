Allworth Financial LP Acquires 15,696 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $65,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

