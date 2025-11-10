Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,985 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $177.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The company has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

