Allworth Financial LP Acquires 43,358 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,358 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $56,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

JNJ stock opened at $186.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.80. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

