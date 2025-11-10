Allworth Financial LP Acquires 7,935 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,109,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 473,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

ABT stock opened at $126.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.41. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

