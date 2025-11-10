Allworth Financial LP Acquires 90,464 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,464 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $102.60 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

