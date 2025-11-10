Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $80,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VUG stock opened at $484.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.04 and a 200-day moving average of $447.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.