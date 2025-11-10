Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $254.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.68 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

