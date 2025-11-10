Allworth Financial LP Buys 87,606 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,606 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,768,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prologis by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $98,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 869,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Prologis by 18.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,449,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,905,000 after purchasing an additional 535,703 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $125.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average of $111.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.56.

View Our Latest Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.