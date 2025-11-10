Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $220.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

