Allworth Financial LP Has $28.48 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.