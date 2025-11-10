Allworth Financial LP Has $31 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,662 shares of company stock worth $33,575,140. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $562.82 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $596.21. The company has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.59.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

