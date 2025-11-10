Allworth Financial LP Has $39.67 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $218.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 524.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

