Allworth Financial LP Has $44.95 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,229 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $44,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 524,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $306.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.07 and a 1-year high of $319.35.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

