Allworth Financial LP Has $51.11 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,081 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Williams Trading set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

