Allworth Financial LP Has $53.42 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $53,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWF opened at $471.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

