Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,953,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,293,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Fairfield University raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 474,631 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 419,282 shares during the period. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 683,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

