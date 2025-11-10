Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,348,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,104 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,081,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 82,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,367,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $105.23 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

