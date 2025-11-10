Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $400,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $265,221,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $314,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.