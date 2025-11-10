Allworth Financial LP Purchases 13,838 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 279,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 428.0% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $324.29 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.90.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

