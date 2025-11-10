Allworth Financial LP Purchases 182,737 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,737 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $36,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,539,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,338,000 after buying an additional 1,507,394 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 321.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,998,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386,204 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,944,000 after acquiring an additional 231,876 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,365,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,352,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,872,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,972,000 after purchasing an additional 116,457 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

