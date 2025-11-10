Allworth Financial LP Purchases 42,719 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,719 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $39,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,087,000 after buying an additional 1,877,664 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,584 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,917,000 after acquiring an additional 890,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after acquiring an additional 802,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUB stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

