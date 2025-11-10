Allworth Financial LP Purchases 64,543 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,543 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $42,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $70.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

