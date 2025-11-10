Allworth Financial LP Purchases 71,053 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,053 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $494.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

