Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,339,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 12.1% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,534,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $330.09 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

