Allworth Financial LP Sells 48,309 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,309 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $25,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

