Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 4,683 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 417,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,402,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.70 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

