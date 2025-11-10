Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $70,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $786.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $825.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $778.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $702.51. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

