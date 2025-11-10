Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069,007 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

