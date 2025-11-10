Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 15,890 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $44,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ISRG opened at $560.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.11.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.