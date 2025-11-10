Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 71,527 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,527 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 2.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $68,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,732.96. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $121.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

