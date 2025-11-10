Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Tesla by 44.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

Tesla Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $429.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.35, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

