Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after buying an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $494.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

