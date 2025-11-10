Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,741 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 97.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 67.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 12.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its position in ASML by 3,297.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,016.96 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,086.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $399.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $952.53 and its 200 day moving average is $818.25.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

