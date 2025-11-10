Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

FLOT opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

