Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 803,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $55,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 410,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,733,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,755,000 after acquiring an additional 81,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

