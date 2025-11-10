Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 99.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $159.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $166.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

