Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.