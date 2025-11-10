Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 367,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 578,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,860,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.74.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

