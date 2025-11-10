Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $324.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $293.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

