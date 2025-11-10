Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $306.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.45 and its 200 day moving average is $269.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.07 and a 1 year high of $319.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

