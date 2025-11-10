Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $27.24 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

