Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 307.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $137.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $139.65.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

