Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $47.81 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE AMT opened at $177.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.11.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

