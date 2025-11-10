Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Baird R W downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

lululemon athletica stock opened at $166.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.98. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

