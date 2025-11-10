Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 118.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $127.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.26.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

