Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70,827 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE UNP opened at $221.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.40. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

