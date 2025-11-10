Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $330.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.59.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

