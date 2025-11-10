Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 1,388 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 100,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 124,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,566,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,182,000 after buying an additional 206,421 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PLTR opened at $177.93 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $422.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.73 and a 200 day moving average of $154.47.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

