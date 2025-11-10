Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Amgen by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $320.20 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.94 and a 200 day moving average of $288.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

