Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 24,007 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 2.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $63,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,730.42. This trade represents a 3.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 69,662 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,140 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.59.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $562.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $596.21. The company has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

